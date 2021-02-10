Cold with freezing drizzle today

Things will stay on the cooler side for the rest of today before it gets much colder through the weekend as winter makes a return. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with freezing drizzle through the day and the afternoon high will struggle to get to 29 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph making wind chills feel like 18-23 degrees. For this evening, we can expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of a wintry mix through the night. The low will be very cold at 26 degrees. The winds will be light from the northeast at 5-10 mph with wind chills around 14-19 degrees.