Cool down for your Friday

We are going to keep it on the seasonal side this weekend as temperatures will rebound thanks to a cold front that will move through the rest of the Big Country on this Friday. For later this afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies and cool weather with a high only up to 62 degrees. The winds will be from the north northwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and cool weather with the overnight low down to around 40 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph out of the north.