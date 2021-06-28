Cool & rainy start to the week

We have an unsettled weather pattern for this week across the Big Country and that is good news if you like cooler weather and rain chances headed our way. For your Monday, we will see showers more numerous at 70% mainly after lunch time. The high today will stay at a cool 83 degrees and the winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for a 60% chance of showers continuing and the overnight low dropping down to a cool 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the east and remain light at 5-10 mph.