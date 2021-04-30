Cool & rainy to wrap up April

It looks like the catalyst or low pressure area hanging around this week bringing all the rain chances is getting closer to leaving and taking all rain chances with it. For the rest of your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The high should top off at around 68 and the winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. For your Friday night, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and storms. The overnight low will drop to around 57 degrees and the winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.