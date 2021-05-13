Cool weather stays one more day

It looks like we have on more day of cooler weather before temperatures begin to moderate more toward the warmer side into your Friday afternoon in west Texas. In the meantime for Thursday, we will see partly cloudy skies and mild weather with an afternoon high right at about 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the east northeast at about 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and mild weather with an overnight low dropping down to 55 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 10 mph.