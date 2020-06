We are going to see a front move through today that will bring us a bit cooler temperatures providing relief from yesterday’s triple digit heat. For your Tuesday we will see sunny skies, but that afternoon high will only reach an afternoon high of 93 degrees. The winds will be from the northwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and an overnight low of 61 degrees. The winds will be from the north at 10-15 mph.