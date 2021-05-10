Cooler weather and shower chances

We are going to begin the work week with much cooler weather and also some rain chances that will continue at least through Wednesday, For your Monday however, we will see clouds on the increase through the day and a high of 70 degrees. We do have a 20% chance of showers late in the day and the winds will stay light out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. The rain chance for tonight will be at 40% and skies should remain cloudy. The overnight low will drop down to around 57 and the winds will be out of the east northeast at around 5-10 mph.