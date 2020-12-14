Cooler weather here for awhile

The weather outside will settle into a cool December like weather pattern bringing the Big Country near normal conditions for this time of year with cool days and cold nights. For the rest of your Monday, we will see lots of sunshine but staying on the cool side with a high of 53 degrees. The winds will stay on the light side at 5 mph from the south southeast. For tonight we will see a few passing clouds and a low down around 34 degrees. The winds will be light at around 5-10 mph from the south southeast.