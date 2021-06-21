Cooler weather & rain coming

The first couple of days of this weeks forecast will be a welcome site as we see a reprieve from the recent hot weather across the Big Country. For your Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers with a high up around 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers tonight and the overnight low will drop to around 65 degrees. The winds will be from the northeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.