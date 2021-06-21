KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Cooler weather & rain coming

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The first couple of days of this weeks forecast will be a welcome site as we see a reprieve from the recent hot weather across the Big Country. For your Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers with a high up around 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers tonight and the overnight low will drop to around 65 degrees. The winds will be from the northeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories