Cooler Weather Spills Into The Big Country

First Of Two Fronts Arrives Today

You can expect the first of two cold fronts that will affect the Big Country in the next several days to move through later this evening. Look for temperatures to drop behind the front but still to remain above seasonal. For today we will see a 20% chance of showers developing late with the passage of the front and the high will be 89 degrees with the winds from the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight cooler air will filter in as we will see cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers continuing and an overnight low of 67 with winds from the ENE at 5-10 MPH.