Cooler with more rain chances coming

Our rain chances and cooler weather will continue at least for the next couple of days and certainly that is a welcome sight for all of the Big Country. For the rest of this Wednesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of rain. The high today will reach 50 degrees and the winds will be from the southwest at around 5 mph. For tonight we will see cloudy skies sticking around most of the evening. The overnight low tonight will drop down to around 44 degrees and the winds will be light from the south southwest at around 5-10 mph.