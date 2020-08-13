Dangerous Heat Today

Heat advisories and warnings will continue through the rest of the day as dangerously hot conditions will be possible through the Big Country later today. For the rest of your Thursday you can expect hot and dry to be the rule of the day with lots of sunshine and an afternoon high up around 104 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 10-15 mph. For this evening though look for mostly clear skies and mild weather with an overnight low down around 78 degrees. Winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.