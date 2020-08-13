Dangerous Heat Today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Very hot and dry weather will continue today. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 100’s under sunny skies. South southwest winds will be around 10-15 MPH. An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect at 1PM this afternoon for most of our area. This will continue though 7PM Friday evening. High temperatures will be in the 105°-107° range for those areas. A Heat Advisory will stay in effect for the rest of our area, with the one exception being Mills Co., until 8PM Thursday evening. High temperatures will be in the 103°-105° range for those areas. This dangerous heat will cause an increased risk for heat related illness. Make sure to practice heat safety.