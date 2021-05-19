Decrease in rain chances

Today it looks like we may actually see a break in the wet weather and return to drier air before the next round of rain chances make it in time for the weekend. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies remaining and an early 30% chance of showers with a high of 83 degrees. The winds will be out of south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping to a mild 63 degrees. The winds will stay gusty out of the south southeast at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.