(KTAB/KRBC) – Donation efforts are underway for the communities affected by devastating fires in Eastland County.

The Myrtle-Wilks community center in Cisco is currently serving as a donation hub of sorts, and they are in need of the following items immediately:

Water

Cereal

First Aid Items

Hygiene Essentials

Fruits & Veggies

Juice

Toilet Paper

Diapers

Just drop off donations at the center, located at 1498 I-20 Frontage.

Area volunteer fire departments are also in need of monetary donations for the cost of fuel and any damage occurred to their equipment.

Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department is accepting donations here.

The Community Foundation of Abilene is also going to partner with the Eastland Community Foundation to provide donations to those affected. More information on this effort will come soon.

