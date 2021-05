After seeing what has been a very wet month of May, things look like they are turning more toward an early summer weather pattern for most of the Big Country. For your Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and the afternoon high will top off at 88 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and a low down around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.