Drier with clouds remaining

Chances of rain will continue but not quiet as high as what we have seen in the last 12 hours. In fact as the afternoon wears on, those rain chances will begin to diminish in probability. For the rest of your Thursday we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers. The winds will be out of the north at about 10 mph for the rest of the afternoon. For tonight look for a 40% of showers otherwise cloudy skies will prevail. The overnight low will be around 57 degrees and just a slight breeze from the north northeast at 5-10 mph.