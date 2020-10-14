Dry & hot today makes for dangerous fire conditions

Unseasonably warm temperatures will make a return to the Big Country later this afternoon and yes don’t be shocked if some areas of the Big Country are also very close to that 100 degree mark. Today we will continue with lots of sunshine and an afternoon high up around 97 degrees. The winds will also be very gusty out of the south southwest at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight we will see clear skies with an overnight low down to about 61 degrees. The winds will remain gusty out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.