Rain chances are less and less of a reality as we go through the forecast period as drier air moves into the Big Country. For your Tuesday we will see a 40% chance of showers before 1pm. Rain ends late and we will see a high of 76 degrees. The winds will be light from the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies and a mild and cool 58 degrees. The winds will continue to remain light at 5-10 mph from the north northwest.