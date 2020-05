After a round of rain showers last night we will see some drying out today and look for more rain chances later this week with a very active weather pattern. For today we will see sunny skies with rain chances exiting this morning. The high today will be 84 and the winds will be from the South at 10-15 mph. For this evening we will look forward to absolutely beautiful weather. Look for skies to be partly cloudy and the overnight low to be at 67. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph.