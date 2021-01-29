KTAB Your Weather Authority
Dry, windy, & warm today

The calendar may say January, but the weather over the next several days has a spring feel for the Big Country with warm mild temperatures and those spring winds. For the rest of your Friday, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies through the day with a high up around 64 degrees. The winds will be breezy from the south at around 10-15 mph. For this evening we will see clouds all through the night and the low down to around 52 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

