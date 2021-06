We should see more sunshine today and less in the rainfall department as we begin to dry out before the next round of precipitation by Friday. For later today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers with a high around 85 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the south all afternoon. For this evening we will look for partly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 70 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph out of the southeast.