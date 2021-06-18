Early signs of dehydration and what you can do to avoid heat exhaustion

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — If you suddenly feel dizziness or start to lose vision while standing out in the heat, you could be dehydrated and are probably going to pass out soon.

We know that the summer heat can be dangerous, and for our safety we went and spoke to the Abilene Fire Department to get information to help get us through the season.

Elise Roberts, AFD Public Information Specialist, says people should be aware of the early signs of heat illness, including nausea or muscle cramps.

“Successfully staying hydrated for multiple days will keep you safe from heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other fatigue problems that come with heat,” says Roberts.

The Abilene Fire Department reports that it is common for them to respond to issues like people becoming faint or even passing out because of the heat.

“Start drinking water the night before. So, if you wake up and start drinking water – especially in these hot humid temperatures, you’re already behind the curve.”

Ringing ears, excessive tiredness, the feeling of becoming faint are all signs of dehydration. Passing out or becoming faint is more common than you think.

“With a bottle of water, women are supposed to drink 10 of these a day and men are supposed to drink 14 of these a day. So, by the end of the night, if you haven’t had enough water or drank a sufficient amount for that day, you can wake up already dehydrated,” says Roberts.

Heat exhaustion is generally the first stage in leading into a heat stroke or any other serious problems down the line like brain damage.

In these conditions, one suggestion is to stay inside where there’s air conditioning, assuming that your air conditioner is working.