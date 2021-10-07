Earthquake reported outside Hermleigh, 6th in Big Country this past month

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A small earthquake was recorded in Scurry County Thursday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reports the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened 7north northeast of Hermleigh just after 8:00 a.m.

This location is about 13 miles east of Snyder and 24 miles northwest of Sweetwater.

Six additional earthquakes were recorded around the Big Country within this past month, most of which were in the Hermleigh area.

The largest earthquake recorded was magnitude 3.6. It hit 11 miles north northeast of Hermleigh September 12.