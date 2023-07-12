BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As we approach the hottest days of the week, the National Weather Service (NWS) upgraded the entire area from a heat advisory to an Excessive Heat Warning until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 12.

Temperatures are already well into the triple digits as of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Here in the Key City, it was around 102°, 103-104° down in the Heartland area around and Sweetwater was scorching at 105° on July 11.

With triple digits and drier conditions expected to continue into next week, more counties have issued a burn ban.

There are now 12 counties in the Big Country with a burn ban. That includes Scurry, Mitchell, Nolan, Coke, Runnels, Brown, Comanche, Mills, Eastland, Shackelford, Throckmorton and Stephens counties.

When drought conditions exist, burn bans can be put in place by the county judge or county commissioner’s court to prohibit or restrict outdoor burning for public safety. Officials ask residents to avoid burning anything outdoors, check trailers to make sure chains are secure to avoid sparks on the roads, and, most importantly, stay safe.

Courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service

According to Texas A&M Forest Service, out of the 254 counties in the Lone Star State, 78 are under burn bans, roughly 30% of the state. With little change in the extended forecast, that number is expected to rise.

Though the overall pattern is unfavorable, a weak cold front is expected to sag into the Big Country this weekend and stall. This will bring some small relief to the area.

‘Cooler’ temperatures are expected into the mid to upper 90’s on Sunday, July 16, behind the front. Temperatures will remain in the triple digits ahead of the front. A slight chance for a few showers and storms is possible for northern portions of the Big Country Saturday night.

Temperatures are expected to increase again early next week as the upper-level high-pressure system expands eastward with time.

As always, BigCountryHomepage meteorologists will keep you updated with the latest weather events for the area.