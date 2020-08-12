Extreme Heat Expected

Most of the Big Country is in a Heat Advisory through tomorrow evening. You can expect a very hot afternoon across the entire Big Country and you will need to use caution as heat indices will be very warm for any outdoor activity planned in the area. For your Wednesday afternoon we will see lots of sun and hot conditions with a high up around 102 degrees. Expect heat indices up around 105 with winds from the south at 10-15 mph. Tonight we will see a few clouds passing through and mild with an overnight low of 78 degrees and light southerly winds at around 10 mph.