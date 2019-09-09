“Fair” Weather Coming

Monday September 9, 2019: Cooler Weather Headed Our Way

We have more summer like heat in store for you as we head into the full week of activities at the West Texas Fair & Rodeo. This afternoon we will see temperatures slowly rise to an afternoon high of 96 degrees with lots of sun and gusty winds from the south at 10-15 gusting to 25 mph. Then for tonight a bit cooler out there on the fair midway as the overnight low will get to 72 degrees with partly cloudy skies and gusty winds continuing. We are seeing a greater chance though it be slight chance of rain showers beginning on Thursday.