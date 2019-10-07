Fall Has Arrived!

Temperatures Moderate Tomorrow

The cold front we had push through the Big Country last night is certainly making its presence felt across the area. We are looking at much cooler air filter in from the North, but those cooler temperatures will not last too long. For today we are looking sunny skies behind that front with an afternoon high of 77. The winds will be very gusty from the NE at 10-15 and gusting at 25 mph. Then for tonight we will see pretty much a cloud free night with an overnight low of 53 degrees. We will also see the winds decrease dramatically and be from the NE at 5-10 mph.