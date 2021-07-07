Feeling more like summer today

A much drier forecast is expected for the next couple of days before we look forward to more rain chances just in time again for you guessed it, the weekend. For this Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of afternoon showers. The high will rise to around 88 and the winds will be light out of the east southeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a mild night with a low down around 69 degrees. The winds will continue to be light out of the east southeast at around 5 mph.