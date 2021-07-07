KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Feeling more like summer today

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A much drier forecast is expected for the next couple of days before we look forward to more rain chances just in time again for you guessed it, the weekend. For this Wednesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of afternoon showers. The high will rise to around 88 and the winds will be light out of the east southeast at 5 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a mild night with a low down around 69 degrees. The winds will continue to be light out of the east southeast at around 5 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories