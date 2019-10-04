Finally Fall Like Weather

Another Cold Front By Sunday Evening

The first of two cold fronts have moved through most of the Big Country bringing with it a slight cool down. As we get into the latter part of the weekend we will look for another stronger front that will bring temperatures closer to feeling like fall. For today we will see a 20% chance of showers early mainly north of I-20. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with a high of 89 and light easterly winds. Then for tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with showers ending and an overnight low of 69 with a continuation of light winds.