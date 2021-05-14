Finally some warmer weather

Today may be the best opportunity to see more sunshine and definitely some warmer weather for the entire Big Country by the end of the day. For your Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies and lots of sun with an afternoon high topping off right at around 80 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-15 mph making for a beautiful day. For your evening though, we will see partly cloudy skies and the overnight low down to around 63 degrees. The winds will pick up through the night at around 5-15 with gusts up to 25 out of the south southeast.