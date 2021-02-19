Finally some warmer weather

Things are really beginning to look up in the weather across the Big Country as we will see the first real day with temperatures beginning to warm up nice above freezing and we will expect lots of sunshine area wide. For the rest of your Friday going with those sunny skies we will see the afternoon temperature climb all the way up to around 43 degrees. The winds will be out of south southwest at around 5-10 mph most of the afternoon. For tonight look mostly clear skies out there and the overnight low dropping down around freezing at 28 degrees. The winds will be breezy at times from the south at around 10-15 mph.