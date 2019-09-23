First Day Of Fall: “Tropical Like”

More Rain Chance Coming

Tropical like weather will remain in place for the Big Country and so will rain chances particularly for our friends in the Western part of the Big Country. Today we are looking mostly cloudy skies all day long with a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. The high will be 91 and the winds will be light from south at 5-10 mph. then for this evening we will see rain chances stick around at 40% early with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 72 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the east southeast.