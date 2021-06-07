First triple digit temperatures of the year forecast for this week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Triple digit temperatures return to the forecast later this week for the first time in 2021.

BigCountryHomepage meteorologists expect the high to reach 100° Thursday (previous record for that day – 102° in 2012) and 101­° Friday (previous record for that day – 105° in 2012).

The last time a triple-digit temperature was recorded in Abilene was October 11, 2020 when the high was 100°.

