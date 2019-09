A Cool Down For Late Next Week

If you’re headed to the game tonight then you have absolutely beautiful weather in store for you at the stadium tonight. For today we are looking for mostly sunny skies with clouds on the increase throughout the day and a high of 97. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. Then for tonight we will continue to see some very mild weather for your high school football action and a low of 74 with winds continuing from the south at 10-15 mph.