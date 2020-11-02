A nice start to November

We are going to start the month of November with a warming trend today and it will continue to get more mild as we go through the next several days as we march to the upper 70’s by later this week. For your Monday, we will see plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds and an afternoon high up around 74 degrees. The winds will be a non factor from the south southwest at around 5 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and lots of stars in those Texas skies with an overnight low down to around 45 degrees. The winds will continue to be light from the south at around 5 mph.