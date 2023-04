From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We will be feeling the effects of another of those springtime cold fronts for your Thursday afternoon. Temps will remain cool and well below seasonal for this time of year in the Big Country. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 73 degrees. Winds will be from the north northwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 53 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 5-15 mph.