Four tornadoes touched down in Big Country Tuesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four tornadoes touched down in the Big Country during severe storms Tuesday.

The National Weather Service confirms the tornadoes happened at the following times and locations:

3:51 p.m. – Truscott in Knox County

7:57 p.m. – Hermleigh in Scurry County

8:20 p.m. – Roby in Fisher County

8:30 p.m. – McCaulley in Fisher County

More severe storms are expected Wednesday and overnight into Thursday.

