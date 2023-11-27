ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As December quickly creeps upon us, it seems as though Santa may have sent some of his friends to check out things here in the Big Country. One thing for sure is how cold our last few mornings of November are feeling!

Some of you might have woken up to a little bit of frost on your cars as you went out the door Monday morning. With temperatures dropping below freezing overnight into the morning, it seems like nature wants to get in the holiday spirit too.

It has been a while since we’ve seen temperatures this low. Just this month alone, we reached the freezing point or below twice in the last week. On Sunday a low of 32° was recorded, and last Wednesday (Nov. 22) the low was 30°. A low of 25° was recorded Monday morning.

To figure out the last time we dropped this low into the 20’s, I did some research and went all the way to the beginning of the year. By ‘all the way back,’ I’m talking 283 days back.

Between February 16 and 17, we had back-to-back lows in the 20s. The low on the 16th was 29°, and the low was a brisk 22° the next.

Below is a look at the morning temperatures from Monday morning and for Tuesday morning:

These temperatures are valid for 6:00 a.m., and you can get an idea of how cold it got around the Lone Star State and surrounding areas. In the Panhandle region, some areas north of Amarillo dropped down into the teens on Monday morning.

That area will remain below freezing through Tuesday morning. While the rest of the state will still be chilly, conditions should remain above freezing through cloud coverage.

What does this mean for the rest of the week? Well, temperatures will begin to rebound slowly over the next few days, and we’re expected to get back into the 70s on Thursday.

That warm weather should arrive just before our next frontal system comes through, bringing temperatures back down to what we have been seeing the past few days; highs in the upper 50s and 60s, and lows in 30s and 40s.

The temperature outlook for the next few weeks does show temperatures trending slightly above average, so we are not expecting temperatures to drop into the 20s again for right now.

With Christmas Day four weeks away, we know West Texas weather is ever-changing. So, we won’t have a good idea of what kind of weather we can expect until we get a little closer to that time.