FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot temperatures will return today. Most areas will see highs in the middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a gusty SSW wind. The Western and Central Big Country will be very dry as a dry line moves in. The dry air and gusty winds will give those areas elevated to critical fire weather. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of the far Northwest Big Country from 12:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening. Those areas will see critical fire weather. The air in the Eastern Big Country and Heartland will be a little more moist. In turn, those areas will see a few more clouds and it will be a couple of degrees cooler.

Overnight, temperatures will stay mild. Expect lows in the low to middle 60’s under partly clear skies. There will be a breezy south southwest wind.

A cold front will move through Saturday. The forecast is expected to stay dry as the winds turn to the north. An isolated rain shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the Heartland. This chance is mainly for south of our area. Temperatures will be noticeable cooler. Expect highs in the middle 70’s with mostly cloudy skies. It will be windy.

Easter Sunday looks to be very warm, windy, and dry for most. Expect highs back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s with mostly sunny skies. The Heartland has a slight chance of rain showers and storms.

Another cold front will move through on Monday. High temperatures will fall back to near 80° with breezy ENE winds. At this time it looks to be dry, however the front is expected to move north as warm front for Tuesday. This will give the whole area a slight chance of showers and storms as moisture and warmer air builds in.

Hot temperatures will return Wednesday. Expect highs in the low 90’s with lots of sun. Thursday will be a little cooler with a slight chance of showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 62° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday (Easter): AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: NW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: ENE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SW 15-20 G35 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.

Sunset: 8:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday