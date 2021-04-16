Friday, April 16, 2021: A cold front will dry us out and give us gusty winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will continue through the morning. The far SE Big Country and Heartland may see an isolated severe storm. After the passage of a late morning cold front, the afternoon looks to be windy, dry, and cloudy. High temperatures will reach the low 60’s for most. There will be a north wind around 10-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts.

Overnight, it will get chilly. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40’s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a gusty north northeast wind.

Saturday will feature cooler temperatures and a continuation of the windy condition. Highs will be in the upper 50’s. The forecast looks mainly dry. The southern Big Country will have a small chance for rain showers.

Sunday through Monday will feature a nice warm-up and a lot more sun. The forecast looks dry at this time.

A Tuesday morning cold front will cool us down a little. Highs will only reach the lower 60’s. There will be a gusty NNE wind.

Temperatures will warm back up on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be dry and a little breezy.

The next chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will be Thursday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Cloudy. 40% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSE > N 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 44° Winds: NNE 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 10% Rain showers. Windy. High Temperature: 58° Winds: N 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 62° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: NNE 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:09 A.M.

Sunset: 8:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday