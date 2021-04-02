Friday, April 2: Sunny and mild on Saturday

Warmer temperatures and milder weather into next week might lead you to think maybe spring has completely sprang and we are past winter. We will see. In the meantime, for today look for mostly sunny skies and the high this afternoon warming to around 69 degrees. The winds will be strong again out of the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 50 degrees. The winds will remain strong out of the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.