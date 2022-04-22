FORECAST SUMMARY:

Well above average temperatures will continue today with very windy conditions. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 1:00 p.m. today through 4:00 a.m. tomorrow. South winds will be sustained at 25-35 MPH with wind gusts up to 50 MPH during this time. Expect highs in the upper 80’s to around 90° under partly sunny skies. There will be a small chance of storms in the Western Big Country late this afternoon and early this evening. Severe weather is not expected, and most areas will stay dry.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under partly to mostly clear skies. South winds will stay strong.

Thunderstorm chances will return Saturday. Isolated severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. It will be windy and warm. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80’s. Dry air will move into the Western Big Country. As a result of the dry air and the winds fire weather will be elevated to Critical for most of the western half of the Big Country. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect for King, Stonewall, and Kent County from 11:00 a.m. through 9: p.m. Saturday.

Chances of rain and storms will really pick up Saturday night into Sunday as a cold front moves through. Showers and storms are expected Sunday into Monday. Rainfall totals look to be anywhere from 1″ to 2″ with the higher totals in the Southeast Big Country and Heartland. Widespread severe storms are not expected to occur, however isolated storms may be strong and approach severe levels. The main concerns are large hail and gusty winds. The rain may be heavy at times.

As we head into next week, it is looking a lot cooler. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday should only be in the 60’s and 70’s. Chances of rain and thunderstorms will end Monday evening.

Wednesday will see seasonable temperatures return. Expect highs in the low 80’s with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *WIND ADVISORY* Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 20-30 G40 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Windy. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: S 25-30 G40 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S > NE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NE 20-25 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: E 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G35 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 8:13 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday