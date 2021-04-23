Friday, April 23: Sunny and pleasant on Saturday

It was a stormy day for a handful of areas across the Big Country today. Storms stayed mostly south and east of Abilene closer to areas like Eastland, Coleman and Brownwood throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. We're losing the rain chances for a few days and replacing them with very warm/hot temperatures as we move into the second half of the weekend and early next week.

Tonight: Mild temps prevail as we dip into the mid 50s for most. Winds stay light with clearing skies expected.