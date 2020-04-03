Friday, April 3, 2020: Chilly, windy, and mostly cloudy day… 20% rain and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Expect afternoon high temperatures to only reach the lower 50’s. The southern Big Country and Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. It will be a windy day under mostly cloudy skies. A slight chance for rain and storms will exist through the day. Strong to potentially severe storms will be possible in the southeastern Big Country and Heartland.

Better chances for showers and storms will move in this weekend. Severe weather is not expected. However, rain may become heavy at times and cause localized flooding.

Monday and Tuesday will see high’s near 80° and the chances for rain and storms will continue.

Wednesday will be dry and warm. Chances for rain and storms will return on Thursday as the warm weather continues.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 40° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 60% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Cloudy. 40% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 74°

Average Low Temperature: 48°

Sunrise: 7:24 A.M.

Sunset: 8:00 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday