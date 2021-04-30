Friday, April 30, 2021: Unseasonably cool today with more chances for rain

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Unseasonably cool temperatures and rain chances will return today. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. Chances for rain will slowly increase through the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be during the evening. There will be around a 50% chances for showers. Isolated storms will also be possible. Rainfall totals will not be impressive. Areas south of I-20 may see up to a 0.25″. The northern Big Country will just see trace amounts.

The chance for rain showers and storms will increase overnight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Better chances for rain and storms will move in Saturday. Severe weather is not likely, however there will be the possibility of heavy rain and small hail. Localized flooding may be an issue. Rainfall totals may be as high as 1″ – 2″. The higher totals will be in the SE Big Country and Heartland. Highs will top out in the middle 60’s under cloudy skies.

Sunday will see temperatures warm into the middle 80’s under mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy and dry.

The warming trend will continue for Monday. Highs will reach the upper 80’s along with lots of sun.

A cold front will move through Tuesday morning. The forecast will stay dry, however we will see cooler weather. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 70’s. Temperatures should recover to near average on Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. 50% Rain Showers. 20% thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 67° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cloudy. 60% Rain Showers. 30% thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 59° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Cloudy. 80% Rain Showers. 40% thunderstorms. High Temperature: 66° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 78° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 56°

Sunrise: 6:53 A.M.

Sunset: 8:19 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday