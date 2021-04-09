Friday, April 9, 2021: A hot day with elevated fire weather and a late afternoon/evening cold front

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today looks to be the warmest day of the year so far. Temperatures will climb into the low to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a gusty NW wind. A dry line will move through during the afternoon. The combination of the dry air and the wind will make fire weather elevated for most. A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect for portions of the SW Big Country from 12PM – 7PM. This means fire weather will be near critical. Rain and storm chances will stay well to out east, but a few clouds will develop.

A cold front will move through late this afternoon and evening. The forecast will stay dry. The winds will increase out of the NW as the front moves through. Temperatures will get chilly. Low’s overnight will drop into the upper 40’s under mostly clear skies. The winds will start to settle as well. By daybreak there should be a light north wind.

High temperatures on Saturday will only recover to the middle 70’s. It will be mostly sunny and dry.

Sunday will see temperatures warm back to the upper 80’s. The winds will pick up a bit as well. A cold front will move through overnight.

Cooler temperatures and an increase in cloud cover will be seen Monday. This type of weather will stick around through at least Thursday. Highs will be in the low to middle 70’s under mostly sunny skies on Monday. There may see a few showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday through Thursday will see highs in the middle 60’s along with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Better chances for rain showers and storms will move in during this time. It will be breezy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 48° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy.. High Temperature: 67° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 64° Winds: NE 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:16 A.M.

Sunset: 8:04 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday