FORECAST SUMMARY:

Mainly dry weather will continue today. High temperatures will top out in the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees with mostly sunny skies. There will be a little more cloud cover in the Heartland. These clouds will carry a conditional slight chance of showers. The entire forecast area will likely stay dry. There will be a slight ENE breeze.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light ESE wind.

The weekend looks dry for most and hot. An isolated shower or non-severe storm cannot be ruled out in the Extreme Southern Big Country and Heartland. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees.

Triple digit heat will be felt Monday and Tuesday. It will be completely dry.

Some changes look to be in store for the middle part of next week. Wednesday and Thursday have some rain chances. Thursday has the potential to see some cooler temperatures. This is still far out, so stick with KTAB for all the latest updates.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers. (Mainly for the Heartland) High Temperature: 99° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SE 5-10 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: NW>NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 8:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday