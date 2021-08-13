Friday, August 13, 2021: Rain and storm chances will return along with a continuation of the heat

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Rain and storm chances will return to the Big Country today. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening in the Big Country. Severe storms are not expected, however a few storms may produce heavy rain. There will be a light southeast wind.

Overnight, the slight chance of showers and storms will linger for areas north of I-20. Most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under a partly clear sky.

Better chances for rain will be seen this weekend. Temperatures look to be cooler too. Saturday will see highs in the low 90’s under mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will see the best chance of rain this week. Expect highs in the upper 80’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday and Tuesday will see a continuation of the rain/storm chances. Temperatures will stay below average.

The forecast looks to be drying out and heating up by the middle of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 0-5 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 97°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 8:26 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday