Friday, August 14, 2020: *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* continues with a cool-down in sight

FORECAST SUMMARY:

The *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will stay in effect through 7 PM this evening for most of our area. High temperatures will range from 103°-110° for our area. This dangerous heat will cause an increased risk for heat related illness. Make sure to practice heat safety. There will be a SW wind at 10-15 with 25 MPH wind gusts under sunny skies.

The weekend will see a weakening in the high pressure aloft. As a result, Saturday and Sunday will feature a few more clouds, and slightly cooler high temperatures. However, we will stay unseasonably hot and mainly dry. There may be a few isolated showers and storms Sunday evening.

A cold front looks to come through during the Sunday evening- Monday AM time frame. This will help to break this seemingly endless unseasonably hot and dry weather pattern. A chance for rain will exist for Monday along with seasonable temperatures. The forecast dries out for Tuesday as seasonable temperatures settle in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 108° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 81° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: *HEAT ADVISORY* Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:02 A.M.

Sunset: 8:24 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

