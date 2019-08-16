Friday, August 16, 2019: Even hotter and dryer day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As the upper level flow becomes more zonal rain chances will decrease even more. Small disturbances in the flow aloft are forecast to move over our area today through the weekend which will give us a 10% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be very hot as a 850 hpa thermal ridge strengthens over west Texas and the Texas high plains. High temperatures will exceed the 100° mark for the day. Remember to practice heat safety. Take frequent breaks in air conditioned areas, stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and never leave your child or pet in a parked car. Stay cool!

By Sunday, an upper level ridge will steepen over our area. This will cause even hotter temperatures and will bring an end to any rain chances. The ridge will be the dominant weather maker through the rest of the extended forecast. An 850 hpa thermal ridge will also settle just to our west. As such, triple digit heat will continue through the extended forecast along with lots of sun.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 > SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:03 A.M.

Sunset: 8:22 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday